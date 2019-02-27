Overview

Dr. Linda Bahouth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Bahouth works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

