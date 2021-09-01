Dr. Linda Badillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Badillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Badillo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Badillo works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Hypertension Center4113 Little Rd Ste 101, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2175Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Renal Hypertension Center14134 NEPHRON LN, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badillo?
Great doctor. Great personality. Very, very thorough on visits with review of blood work/urinalyses. No question is too big or too small. Dr. Badillo will answer immediately. I would strongly recommend Dr. Badillo to anyone needing a good nephrologist.
About Dr. Linda Badillo, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1871588350
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University of Puero Rico
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badillo works at
Dr. Badillo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badillo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Badillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.