Dr. Linda Aponte-Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aponte-Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Aponte-Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Aponte-Patel, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Aponte-Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aponte-Patel?
About Dr. Linda Aponte-Patel, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710186804
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aponte-Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aponte-Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aponte-Patel works at
Dr. Aponte-Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte-Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aponte-Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aponte-Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.