Overview

Dr. Linda Aponte-Patel, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Aponte-Patel works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.