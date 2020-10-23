Dr. Linda Ameri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Ameri, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Ameri, MD is a Dermatologist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Ameri works at
Locations
Shapur A. Ameri M.d.61 Lincoln St Ste 108, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 872-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Ameri for annual derm exams for 5 years now. She is a very competent practitioner who listens carefully to my skin issues/concerns and treats appropriately. She always honors my requests for additional skin care treatment for things like Seb Ks, Rx for blocked pores, etc...She and her office staff are very helpful and professional. It’s always important to go into any medical office with a list of questions/symptoms/changes you’ve noticed, and things you would like addressed.
About Dr. Linda Ameri, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316923634
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameri works at
Dr. Ameri has seen patients for Ringworm, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.