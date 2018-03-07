Dr. Alimadadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Alimadadian, DO
Dr. Linda Alimadadian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Saddleback Medical Center.
Optum-Irvine5581 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-4308
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Saddleback Medical Center
I love Doctor Linda. She listens to you, answers your questions, and does not rush you!
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1891711065
- UMC Southern Nevada
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
Dr. Alimadadian speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
