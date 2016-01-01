Dr. Linda Agyapong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agyapong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- NC
- Concord
- Dr. Linda Agyapong, MD
Dr. Linda Agyapong, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Agyapong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC.
Dr. Agyapong works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway7752 Gateway Ln NW Ste 100, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 908-2966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agyapong?
About Dr. Linda Agyapong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1831540269
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agyapong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agyapong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agyapong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agyapong works at
Dr. Agyapong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agyapong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agyapong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agyapong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.