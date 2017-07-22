Dr. Lincoln Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Olsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lincoln Olsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Olsen works at
Urology Clinic At Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Franklin Woods Community Hospital300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 302-1000
- 4 350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6600
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnson County Community Hospital
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This man figured out my wife terrible pain scale 10 pain for 10 years. Its I.C. a very hard to treat condition.The Botox injections he gave my wife are starting to work now after 7 days. Hat's off to him,and the fine people at Franklin Woods hospital.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801920061
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.