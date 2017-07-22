Overview

Dr. Lincoln Olsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Olsen works at Urology Clinic in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.