Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Lincoln Miller, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Gary Berman, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

    Steven Hertz MD LLC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 102, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 891-4384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bacterial Sepsis
May 07, 2022
Easy to get in touch with, easy to get appointment (though he is only in West Orange office every other week). Spends time with patient to explain details of prognosis and treatment.
  Infectious Disease Medicine
  37 years of experience
  English
  1073574661
  EMORY UNIVERSITY
  SUNY Health Science Center-Buffalo (New York)
  SUNY Health Science Center-Buffalo (New York)
  UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
  Internal Medicine
Dr. Lincoln Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Miller works at Gary Berman, M.D. in West Orange, NJ.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

