Dr. Lincoln Miller, MD
Dr. Lincoln Miller, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Steven Hertz MD LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 102, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 891-4384
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to get in touch with, easy to get appointment (though he is only in West Orange office every other week). Spends time with patient to explain details of prognosis and treatment.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Health Science Center-Buffalo (New York)
- SUNY Health Science Center-Buffalo (New York)
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
