Dr. Kobayashi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lincoln Kobayashi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lincoln Kobayashi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Kobayashi works at
Locations
Richard Ks Pang MD Inc2228 Liliha St Ste 204, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lincoln Kobayashi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043350770
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobayashi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobayashi.
