Dr. Lincoln Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lincoln Chin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-3968
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
For those who are badminton urging this doctor. Please lol at their complaints. He wanted payment. He didn’t want to listen to their web md diagnosis. He wasn’t willing to give needless treatment. His office staff failed to bend over backwards. My husband was referred. Dr Chin was honest open and told us the prognosis. It wasn’t good. He told us surgery was not possible and why. He said with medication he might live 2 years. We have made it 5 by following Dr China advice. Do I recommend him. I put my husbands life in his hands. And he is still alive.
Neurology
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kingston Public Hospital
- University Of Ottawa
- University of The West Indies
- Neurology
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
