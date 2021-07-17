Overview

Dr. Linas Adams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Adams works at B's & G's Gastroenterology in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.