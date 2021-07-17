Dr. Linas Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linas Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Linas Adams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Locations
Heart Rhythm Specialists of East Tennessee921 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 289-1110
Morristown-hamblen Healthcare System908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr.Adams was at UT IN kNOXVILLE he was my Gasternologist. I was dying with Pancreatitis when I was first admitted to the hospital.Dr.Adams was my maindoctor.He was the kindest person to me and my husband that was by my side daily I had to spend several months at UT.I will always say Dr.Adams saved my life.I miss him so much.Morristown is very fortunate to get him as their Doctor.Boots Snyder-Niota,Tenn. Tell him I said hello. I will give him the highesr rating I can give. 5 Star.
About Dr. Linas Adams, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427116243
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.