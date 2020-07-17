Dr. Zaslavsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Zaslavsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lina Zaslavsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Zaslavsky works at
Locations
Neurological Services PC463 Worcester Rd Ste 101, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 879-1911
Vascular Associates85 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (866) 618-5518
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zaslavsky was very pleasant to deal with. She explained exactly what she was doing, was very understanding and empathetic. Her office was efficient, but I was definitely given all the time I needed to discuss with her. She was right on time for her appointment.
About Dr. Lina Zaslavsky, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255419396
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaslavsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zaslavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaslavsky works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslavsky.
