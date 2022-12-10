Dr. Shihabuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Shihabuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lina Shihabuddin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group95 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-4549
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Competent and caring physician. Will always tell it like it is. Prefer the transparency.
About Dr. Lina Shihabuddin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1528014925
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shihabuddin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shihabuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shihabuddin speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shihabuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shihabuddin.
