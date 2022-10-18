See All Family Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Lina Shammas, DO

Family Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lina Shammas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Shammas works at Dr. Najwa M. Shammas in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lina Shammas DO
    2006 W BURBANK BLVD, Burbank, CA 91506 (818) 843-0390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I am new to Dr Shammas and I can say that she truly cares, takes ample time with her visits, and listens and asks questions. She truly cares and I am so glad that we have found her. I have a 16 year old daughter and know that we are in excellent hands. I highly recommend Dr Lina Shammas...!
    Sandra Alexander — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Lina Shammas, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265788947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lina Shammas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shammas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shammas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shammas works at Dr. Najwa M. Shammas in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shammas’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shammas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shammas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shammas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shammas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

