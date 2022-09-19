Overview

Dr. Lina Sakr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sakr works at Dr Manveen Saluja MD Pllc in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.