Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lina Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Lina Reyes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.

Locations
Tallahassee Brain Stimulation Center LLC1407 M D Ln Ste A, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-0635
Memorial Regional Hospital3400 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 276-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lina Reyes, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1144412388
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.