Dr. Lina Plantilla, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Lina Plantilla, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Plantilla works at Lina S Plantilla MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lina S Plantilla MD
    2514 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 934-7373
  2. 2
    Dermatology
    161 Avenue of the Americas Fl 13, New York, NY 10013 (212) 242-1023
  3. 3
    Dermatology
    1855 Richmond 2 Fl Ave Ste 5, Staten Island, NY 10314 (718) 697-2212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lina Plantilla, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    1306845599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Plantilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plantilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Plantilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plantilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plantilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plantilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

