Dr. Lina O'Brien, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (138)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lina O'Brien, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. O'Brien works at Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood
    4370 W 109th St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5506
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Lina O'Brien, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1982608386
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson Medical College
    • General Surgery
