Dr. Lina Nasr-Anaissie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty Twp, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Nasr-Anaissie works at UC Health Primary Care in Liberty Twp, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.