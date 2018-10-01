Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Laser Care Specialists3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 997-1144
Stefani Kappel MD2121 E Coast Hwy Ste 280, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Directions (949) 688-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend Dr. Kennedy to any one who needs medical attention, her compassion for others and her ability to diagnose make her one of the best doctors in the state, im glad she treat my condition and now is solve. Thanks doctor Kennedy.
About Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1467719260
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.