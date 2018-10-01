See All Dermatologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Kennedy works at LASER CARE SPECIALISTS in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Corona Del Mar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
10 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Care Specialists
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 997-1144
  2. 2
    Stefani Kappel MD
    2121 E Coast Hwy Ste 280, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 688-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?

    Oct 01, 2018
    I will recommend Dr. Kennedy to any one who needs medical attention, her compassion for others and her ability to diagnose make her one of the best doctors in the state, im glad she treat my condition and now is solve. Thanks doctor Kennedy.
    Octavio in Los Angeles, CA — Oct 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kennedy to family and friends

    Dr. Kennedy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kennedy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD.

    About Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467719260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lina Kennedy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.