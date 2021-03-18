See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Lina Fine, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (14)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Lina Fine, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Fine works at Swedish Sleep Medicine in Seattle, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Tower
    550 17th Ave Ste A20, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-4744
  2. 2
    Swedish Multiple Sclerosis Center
    1600 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 320-2200
  3. 3
    Swedish Imaging Clinics
    13020 MERIDIAN AVE S, Everett, WA 98208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-4744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr Fine changed my going to bed from a terrible experience to a pleasant one. Her knowledge and care are remarkable. She responds immediately to questions on my chart. Even with my insomnia under control, I will continue to see her for her kindness and continuing interest in my condition. I have recommended Dr. Fine to several friends.
    — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Lina Fine, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316107352
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

