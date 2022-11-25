Dr. Lina Echavarria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echavarria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lina Echavarria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lina Echavarria, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Kendall OB/GYN Care, Inc.1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-5640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hollywood Office3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palmetto Fertility Center of South Florida Inc1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 412, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 702-4232
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. E is compassionate, confident, and timely - all that one would look for in a doctor! Because of her, my pregnancy and delivery were seamless!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Echavarria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echavarria accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echavarria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echavarria has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echavarria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Echavarria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echavarria.
