Dr. Lina Anthony, MD
Overview
Dr. Lina Anthony, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Of Post Graduate and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Central Arizona Medical Associates3638 E Southern Ave Ste C108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-0771
San Tan Valley Office37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 113, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 325-8173
Chandler Office2121 E Pecos Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 398-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lina Anthony she is wonderful person with soft heart who understands patients problems and treat accordingly God bless her to keep that good heart.
About Dr. Lina Anthony, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Jawaharlal Inst Of Post Graduate
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.