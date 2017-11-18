Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lin Tang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
Tang Lin-Lan27 Mountain Blvd Ste 2, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 756-6767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My family has known Dr. Tang for 10 years and we absolutely love her! She is very caring and always takes her time during office visits. I never had to wait longer than 10 minutes in her office. Best of all, my kids love going to see Dr. Tang's.
About Dr. Lin Tang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083637896
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.