Dr. Lin Tang, MD

Pediatrics
5 (18)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lin Tang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Tang works at Tang Lin-Lan in Warren, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tang Lin-Lan
    27 Mountain Blvd Ste 2, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 756-6767

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cholesterol Screening
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Cholesterol Screening
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2017
    My family has known Dr. Tang for 10 years and we absolutely love her! She is very caring and always takes her time during office visits. I never had to wait longer than 10 minutes in her office. Best of all, my kids love going to see Dr. Tang's.
    Marta in Hillsborough — Nov 18, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lin Tang, MD
    About Dr. Lin Tang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1083637896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

