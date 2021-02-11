Overview

Dr. Lin Roberts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Roberts works at Advocate Medical Group in Evergreen Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.