Dr. Lin Mei, MD

Hematology
1 (2)
Overview

Dr. Lin Mei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV. 

Dr. Mei works at CAMC Cancer Center in Charleston, WV with other offices in Hurricane, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center
    3415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-8380
  2. 2
    Integrated Health Care Providers Inc.
    3860 Teays Valley Rd Ste 5, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-4949
  3. 3
    Wvu Physicians of Charleston
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital
  • Montgomery General Hospital
  • Roane General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lin Mei, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1891134052
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mei. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

