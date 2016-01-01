Dr. Mei accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin Mei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lin Mei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV.
Dr. Mei works at
Locations
-
1
Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center3415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8380
-
2
Integrated Health Care Providers Inc.3860 Teays Valley Rd Ste 5, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 388-4949
-
3
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Roane General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mei?
About Dr. Lin Mei, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1891134052
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mei works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mei. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.