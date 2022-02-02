Dr. Lin Lemay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lin Lemay, MD
Overview
Dr. Lin Lemay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Lin Lemay A Professional Corp.191 S Buena Vista St Ste 370, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 558-7888
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr LeMay was the doctor that answered the question as to why I was feeling awful. For years I suffered, then she had a spinal tap test on me. MS. That was my biggest health issue and she is doing everything to help me. She is knowlegble,highly regarded, compassionate and kind.
About Dr. Lin Lemay, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemay has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemay speaks Armenian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemay.
