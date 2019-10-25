Overview

Dr. Lin Johnson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University, Beijing, China and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Johnson works at San Antonio Kidney in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.