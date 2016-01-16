Dr. Lin Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- WA
- Puyallup
- Dr. Lin Huang, MD
Dr. Lin Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lin Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists - Puyallup Endoscopy Center1703 S Meridian Ste 305, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 841-3933
-
2
Washington Gastroenterology11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-207, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 770-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I saw Dr Huang 6 years ago and was very satisfied with him. So when I had problems and needed to see a gastro expert, he was who I made an appointment with. Dr Huang remembered me from 6 years ago, was a few minutes early (what a refreshing change), and was super thorough in examining and esplaining fully what was going on and what needed to be done. I would recommend him in a hearbeat!
About Dr. Lin Huang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1639154149
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Cleveland Clni
- Peking Union Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Nausea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.