Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin Chou, MD
Overview
Dr. Lin Chou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Chou works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Specialists465 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 728-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chou?
Dr. Chou is exceptional. She has been my eye Dr. for years. She takes her time to clearly explain everything, does multiple tests and answers all questions. The front office is well run and the workers very competent.
About Dr. Lin Chou, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1063505311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou speaks Portuguese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.