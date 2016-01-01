Dr. Lin Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lin Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lin Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Chang works at
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-1597
- 2 100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 206-6279
- 3 100 Medical Plz 303, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6279
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770518557
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
