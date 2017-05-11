Overview

Dr. Lim Tse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Tse works at LIM H TSE MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.