Overview

Dr. Lily Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Advanced Gstrntrlgy Sgcl Assocs in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.