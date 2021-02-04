Overview

Dr. Lily Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California - M.D. and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Grace Family Health in Menifee, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.