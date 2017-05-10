Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Perkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Foot Ankle Surgery Pllc221 Greenwich Cir Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-2234
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Dr Pan-Perkins was recommended by a friend of mine who is a physician, and thoroughly researches any physician she uses for herself or her family members. The visit was pleasant and efficient. I had many foot issues causing hip, knee and back problems.During the last four years Dr Pan-Perkins has performed three surgeries on me and I am finaly walking pain free for the first time in years. I suggest consulting with Dr Pan-Perkins
About Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730147026
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.