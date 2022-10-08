Dr. Lily Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Love, MD
Overview
Dr. Lily Love, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Love works at
Locations
Christus St Vincent Day Surgery Center1620 Hospital Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-4848
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-4848MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am one year post op from a septorhinoplasty (deviated septum and cosmetic correction). I had a very positive experience, start to finish. After my first consultation I went through a few months of allergy treatment to get my symptoms a little more under control before I got the procedure. It allowed me time to consider the cosmetic aspect of my surgery. We had a few different appointments to discuss desired outcomes. I’m very grateful that I was never pressured into scheduling and that nothing was rushed. I really appreciate Dr. Love’s work as it is not heavy handed and has healed beautifully and naturally. I can breathe a lot more easily and I’m so much more comfortable with my appearance.
About Dr. Lily Love, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598937781
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love works at
Dr. Love has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.