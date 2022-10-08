Overview

Dr. Lily Love, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Love works at Southwestern ENT Associates in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.