Dr. Lily Kao, MD

Rheumatology
2.1 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lily Kao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kao works at Joselito C Cabaccan, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Joselito C Cabaccan, MD
    2690 S White Rd Ste 50, San Jose, CA 95148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 223-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 19, 2017
    My hand was swollen and pained. It was difficult to perform my daily activities. I took some pain medicines. The pain was relieved but the swelling was still there. I felt very depressed. I came to see Dr. Lily . After examined and ultrasound, she gave me a shot and a new medication. The swelling and the pain were subsided. I felt a lot better. Deep in my heart , I would like to thank Dr. Lily for taking very good care of me. She has made a significant positive impact on my life.
    Melinda in San Jose, CA — Jul 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lily Kao, MD
    About Dr. Lily Kao, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578742888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lily Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kao works at Joselito C Cabaccan, MD in San Jose, CA.

    Dr. Kao has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more.

    Dr. Kao speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

