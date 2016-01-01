Dr. Enayati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lily Enayati, MD
Overview
Dr. Lily Enayati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Enayati works at
Locations
Lily Enayati MD Inc.1 Baywood Ave Ste 10, San Mateo, CA 94402 Directions (650) 342-2974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lily Enayati, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447322847
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enayati accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Enayati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enayati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.