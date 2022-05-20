Overview

Dr. Lily Daniali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Daniali works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.