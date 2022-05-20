See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Lily Daniali, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lily Daniali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Daniali works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0959
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) Flap Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Transfer Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphovenous Bypass Chevron Icon
Microvascular Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforator Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 20, 2022
    In early February, 2022, I had a very unexpected result from a Mohs surgery and was left with a huge hole/gap in my nose that involved the top, side and down to the tip! It was horrifying. I was transferred to Dr. Daniali's office and I simply cannot say enough about their whole team. Dr. Daniali explained the process she would follow, indicated that they really could repair the damage and scheduled me for surgery within 48 hours. For the next 3 1/2 months and 3 surgeries, she and her care team were responsive, patient and always available to answer questions. I cannot thank them enough and could not write a higher recommendation.
    Catherine Rieber — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Lily Daniali, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053553370
    Education & Certifications

    • Craniofacial &amp;amp; Pediatric Plastic Surgery - Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute / Pediatric Plastic Surgery Institute|Hand &amp;amp; Microsurgery Fellowship - University of Texas Southwestern
    • Plastic Surgery, Rutgers Biomedical &amp;amp; Health Sciences Medical School|Rutgers University Biomedical &amp;amp; Health Sciences - Plastic Surgery
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lily Daniali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniali works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Daniali’s profile.

    Dr. Daniali has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

