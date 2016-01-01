Dr. Lily Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lily Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
About Dr. Lily Chang, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912967274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.