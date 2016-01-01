Overview

Dr. Lily Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

