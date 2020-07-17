Overview

Dr. Lily Babayev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan State Medical University and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Babayev works at Brick Town Medical Group PA in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.