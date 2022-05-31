Dr. Randolph accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD
Overview
Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Physicians Medical Group of South Carolina2719 Middleburg Dr Ste 103, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 931-8337
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was the ultimate professional.
About Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph speaks Spanish.
