Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Lilly F Ramirez-boyd M.d. Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 410, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 285-0612
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez-Boyd?
After a hysterectomy in the 90’s I was told I would no longer need to see a gynecologist, well i was misinformed and I am so glad my primary care doctor’s office recommended Dr. Ramirez- Boyd. While I agree it is difficult to reach the office, the visit itself was a very positive experience all around! I highly recommend Dr. Boyd. She is professional, knowledgeable, caring and up to date with the latest medical information available!
About Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lac-Usc Womens Hosp
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez-Boyd has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez-Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
