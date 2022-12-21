Dr. Lillienne Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillienne Chan, MD
Dr. Lillienne Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Medical City Children's Hospital7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Lillienne Chan3144 Horizon Rd Ste 210, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 566-8844
Texas Health Family Care #8133142 Horizon Rd Ste 209, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
We were so nervous about traveling to the metroplex for our babies GI appointment and what could be the issue with our newborn. Dr.Chan is amazing, she is kind, and she really listen to your concerns and is extremely knowledgeable. She has been with us ever step of the way and our now 10 month old is healthy and happy. We are so thankful for Dr.Chan and her team!
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.