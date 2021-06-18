See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Placheril works at Bradenton Endocrinology in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Bradenton Endocrinology
    1906 59th St W Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 795-1915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Bunion
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Proteinuria
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 18, 2021
    My father has been going to Dr. Placheril for many years for managing his Type I diabetes. As his caregiver now, I've gotten to know Dr. Placheril myself, too. She helped him to get a new continuous glucose monitor/insulin pump combo, set the proper levels, and has helped us to manage it. When he had a serious and urgent problem last year, she was with us by phone in the middle of the night to help resolve it -- now that's great service. When his weight dropped recently, she knew to reduce his thyroid medication. She's smart, insightful, caring, and professional. We are very, very grateful for her.
    Grateful for Dr. Placheril — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malay
    NPI Number
    • 1235174079
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

