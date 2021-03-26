Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lillian Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lillian Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Santa Rosa Eye Physicians and Surgeons Medical Group A Professional C.3035 Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 546-9800
Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc.1017 2ND ST, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 546-9800
Eye Care Institute720 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 546-9800
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #5873925 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 566-5222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She worked miracles with my eyes, doing the intraocular lens replacement and cataract surgery.
About Dr. Lillian Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1871855411
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Ophthalmology
