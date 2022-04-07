See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Soohoo works at Menkes Clinic in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Menkes Clinic
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-4600
  2. 2
    Christopher J. Cirone M.d. Inc. A Professional Medical Corporation
    14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 371-7777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Dermatitis
Warts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr Soohoo always remembers me and is friendly, knowledgeable and no nonsense which I love!
    Emmy C — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1629140819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
