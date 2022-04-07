Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soohoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Menkes Clinic2490 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4600
Christopher J. Cirone M.d. Inc. A Professional Medical Corporation14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 371-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Soohoo always remembers me and is friendly, knowledgeable and no nonsense which I love!
About Dr. Lillian Soohoo, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1629140819
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soohoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soohoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soohoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soohoo has seen patients for Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soohoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soohoo speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Soohoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soohoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soohoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soohoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.