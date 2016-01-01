See All Psychiatrists in Reston, VA
Dr. Lillian Somner, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lillian Somner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Twin County Regional Hospital.

Dr. Somner works at Amen Clinic in Reston, VA with other offices in Warrenton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amen Clinic
    10701 Parkridge Blvd Ste 110, Reston, VA 20191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 880-4000
    28 Blackwell Park Ln Ste 205, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 228-9548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Twin County Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lillian Somner, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528158706
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    • Massapequa General Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lillian Somner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Somner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Somner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Somner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

