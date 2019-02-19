Dr. Shumate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lillian Shumate, MD
Overview
Dr. Lillian Shumate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Modesto Arts Medical Group Inc.1400 Florida Ave Ste 207, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 525-3845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Shumate since I was a teen I’m 37 now, she is amazing! She’s caring but realistic! Her years of experience show and her knowledge in women’s health is grade A! Please don’t ever retire I’ll be heartbroken ?? Beatrice Avila
About Dr. Lillian Shumate, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shumate accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shumate speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.