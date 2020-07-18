Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD
Overview
Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MOSCOW SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Locations
Orlando Psych. Group P.A.7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 849-0227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I miss Her. She took me from a mental breakdown to someone that can finally manage his mental status. She is the best
About Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1578564993
Education & Certifications
- MOSCOW SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saavedra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saavedra accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saavedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.
